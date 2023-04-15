Big win for Nevada renters: Senate Bill aimed at capping rent increase passes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A contentious bill aimed at controlling rent increases in the valley passes 5 to 3 within the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee.

Most Las Vegas renters have seen an increase in rent, but after hearing about Senate Bill 426, tenants tell Channel 13 they're relieved that finally something is being done.

"For many years, landlords had control of a lot of things," said Las Vegas renter, Steve Johnson.

"Rent goes up every two, three weeks," said Jessica Walker, another renter.

"Everybody just wants money," said renter Kassie Keers.

Increasing rent has been an ongoing struggle that many renters in the valley have faced month after month. But some renters may be able to comfortably relax in their homes knowing that their rent won't continue to jump. This is only if Senate Bill 426 also known as the Neighborhood Stabilization Act becomes law.

The bill would stop landlords from raising the rent on tenants in their first year and will limit increases to 5% after that. Longtime renter Goldie Bradley says she was forced out of her old apartment after the rent almost doubled.

"I was paying $850, I had to transition because I didn't have the $1,200 they wanted," said Bradley.

She says she applied for renters assistance programs, but it still took thousands of dollars to get back on her feet. When asked what was going through her mind, Bradley responded that she didn't know what she'll do. She says although it has been a rough journey, moving into her new place has been a blessing in disguise. She says she hopes the bill passes every hurdle.

"It was a bittersweet change because I could get back on my feet," said Bradley.

Even though it was a big win for renters, the bill still has to pass the Assembly before going to Governor Joe Lombardo.