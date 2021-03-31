Menu

Big tech, Nevada repair shops clash over 'right to repair'

Samuel Metz/AP
Independent repair shop owner Curtis Jones poses at The Technology Center in Sparks, Nev., Tuesday, March 30,2021. Jones is among a group of independent repair shop owners who say tech companies have made it increasingly difficult to access parts and schematics needed to fix devices. He wants the state Legislature to pass a "Right to Repair" bill that would require manufacturers provide independent repair shops the information needed to fix devices. (AP Photo/Samuel Metz)
Curtis Jones
Posted at 9:38 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 00:38:24-04

CARSON CITY (AP) — Trade groups representing big tech companies and repair shops have faced off against each other over a Nevada proposal in the state Legislature that would require hardware manufacturers to give repair shops the ability to fix devices like computers, phones, tablets and printers.

Lawmakers in a committee hearing heard testimony on a bill that would require the big consumer electronics companies to make parts, tools and schematics available to non-authorized repair businesses.

The cost and accessibility of repairs has been made more urgent by the pandemic. It has increased reliance on devices for students and remote workers.

