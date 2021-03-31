Big tech, Nevada repair shops clash over 'right to repair'

CARSON CITY (AP) — Trade groups representing big tech companies and repair shops have faced off against each other over a Nevada proposal in the state Legislature that would require hardware manufacturers to give repair shops the ability to fix devices like computers, phones, tablets and printers.

Lawmakers in a committee hearing heard testimony on a bill that would require the big consumer electronics companies to make parts, tools and schematics available to non-authorized repair businesses.

The cost and accessibility of repairs has been made more urgent by the pandemic. It has increased reliance on devices for students and remote workers.