Big Search initiative: The local organizations looking for missing children during Super Bowl weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With hundreds of thousands of people flocking to Las Vegas for the big game this weekend, local law enforcement is on high alert against human trafficking.

During major events like the Super Bowl, many individuals can go missing, or worse, become victims of human trafficking. Non-profit organization Free International is actively involved in locating missing children during such times.

During Super Bowl weekend, the organization will conduct their Big Search initiative. This effort involves a group of volunteers searching for the top 30 missing children in the city.

"We're collaborating with a national task force called The Shepherds, Nevada Highway Patrol, and school police until the end of the week," explained Co-founder Michael Bartel of Free International.

For more information about Free International and its efforts against human trafficking, please visit its website at freeinternational.org.