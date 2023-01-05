Big Growth is Expected for the Las Vegas Convention Center in 2023

LAS VEGAS — CES or the Consumer Electronic Show is just the first event to kick off the year of 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

CEO of LVCVA Steve Hill says the show is the difference economically for making the month or not having a very good month.

This year CES will kick off nearly 6o events this year, bringing in close to 6.6 attendees to the Las Vegas Valley.

The center recently upgraded their facility and added 3.5 million square feet of meeting spaces to the convention center allowing for more tourists, events and money to flow into our economy.

Hill says by the year 2026, LVCVA is hoping to get that number of attendees up to 8.3 million people.