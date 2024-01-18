Reba, Post Malone, Andra Day announced as pregame lineup for Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's almost time for the big game at Allegiant Stadium, and we now know our pregame performers.

The NFL announced in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that country music star Reba, rapper and singer Post Malone, and R&B and soul singer Andra Day will all perform during the Super Bowl LVIII pregame on Feb. 11, 2024.

According to the post, Reba will start things off with the national anthem, Post Malone will perform "America the Beautiful," and Andra Day will finish it out with "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

