Football fans celebrate at Super Bowl Experience ahead of game day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The excitement for The Big Game is at an all-time high.

Fans from all over the country are here to enjoy the festivities at the Super Bowl Fan Experience and while most of these fans won't be inside Allegiant Stadium, they’ve made the most out of Vegas.

"This is my first year here," Chiefs supporter Shawn Hicklen said. "It has been phenomenal. I'm blown away from everything. The NFL put on an absolutely great product."

The Niners and Chiefs is a matchup with historic proportions.

A win for the Niners would mark their first Super Bowl win since 1994.

Meanwhile, a win for the Chiefs would make them the first repeat champion since the 2004 Patriots and would cement them as the new dynasty of the NFL.

Both fanbases say there's a bit of nerves but plenty of excitement.

"I'm just really excited because I get to see all my friends and family come," 49ers fan Mason Soriano said. "We're going to have a party at our house with friends and family."