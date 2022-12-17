Biden Administration talks COVID-19 aid with North Las Vegas mayor

(KTNV) — The Biden Administration discussed with city mayors how they could access resources within the COVID-19 Aid Bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the bi-partisan infrastructure law. Among the mayors present at the discussions was Pamela Goynes Brown, the newly elected mayor of North Las Vegas and the first black woman to serve on the city council.

Mayor Goynes Brown, an educator and a longtime resident of North Las Vegas, discussed her plans and the transition of Ruth Garcia Anderson taking over her former seat on the city council.

In addition to her duties as mayor, Goynes Brown will also be lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before kick-off for Sunday's game between the Raiders and the Patriots at Allegiant Stadium. Kick-off is set for 1:05 PM this Sunday.