Bid to block Nevada death penalty drug plan draws 2nd inmate

AP
FILE - This Nov. 10, 2016, file photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows the then-newly completed execution chamber at Ely State Prison in Ely, Nev. Three Democratic-majority legislatures have passed measures abolishing the death penalty since 2019, but party control could be a less decisive factor in Nevada as state lawmakers debate a repeal measure. Unlike Colorado, New Hampshire and Virginia, some of Nevada's most powerful Democrats support the death penalty. Advocates on both sides of the issue say the contrast among the states underscores how the death penalty continues to jumble partisan divides. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File)
Legislatures Death Penalty Debate
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 13:41:43-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A second condemned killer is asking a federal judge in Las Vegas to add him to legal challenges being made to the never-before-used method that Nevada prison officials want to employ for their first lethal injection in 15 years.

Attorneys for Zane Floyd told a judge Friday they want to add Joseph Weldon Smith to a challenge of an execution plan one lawyer dubbed a venture into the unknown.

Separately, the head of the nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center termed the Nevada plan human experimentation.

The judge has stayed any execution until at least Oct. 18.

