Bicyclist hit by car in west Las Vegas

Scene of crash between sedan and cyclist on April 30, 2024
T. Lewis
Posted at 9:23 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 00:23:47-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One cyclist has been hospitalized Tuesday after a crash with a sedan in the western part of Las Vegas.

At 3:21 p.m. on April 30, police responded to the scene of the crash and determined speed and alcohol were not seen to be contributing factors of the crash.

The person on the bicycle has not been publicly identified however LVMPD confirmed they were in "stable" condition.

Road closures are still in effect as of 9 p.m. in the area of the 4000 block of Lake Mead between Rancho and Decatur.

