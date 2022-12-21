BetMGM reports unauthorized access of patron records

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — BetMGM, a sports betting and iGaming provider, stated Wednesday that some patron records were collected without permission. Names, contact information, dates of birth, hashed Social Security numbers, and information on BetMGM transactions were all affected.

When the firm learned of the vulnerability, it initiated an investigation and has been working with security specialists to identify the scope of the problem.

BetMGM thinks the incident happened in May 2022, and there is no proof that patron passwords or account cash were accessed at this time. BetMGM's online operations were unaffected. The business is collaborating with police and taking security precautions.

CEO of BetMGM Adam Greenblatt stated, "We are taking this matter very seriously and are working quickly to investigate it. The security of our platform and our patrons' data is a top priority for BetMGM. We regret any inconvenience this may cause."

According to a release, BetMGM is offering affected patrons credit monitoring and identity restoration services for two years at no cost. The company has also posted FAQs on its website and set up a toll-free hotline for patrons with questions. New Jersey residents can also contact the state's Division of Consumer Affairs for more information on protecting against identity theft and maintaining online privacy.