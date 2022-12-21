Watch Now
Local News

Actions

BetMGM reports unauthorized access of patron records

Hold for release at 10 am Thurs Mar 11
Wayne Parry/AP
In this Nov. 20, 2018 photo a scrolling video board with basketball scores is reflected in the ceiling of a sportsbook in Atlantic City, N.J. On Thursday, March 11, 2021, BetMGM and Buffalo Wild Wings launched a program where special sports betting products are offered to customers at one of the chain's restaurants in New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Tennessee and West Virginia. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Hold for release at 10 am Thurs Mar 11
Posted at 3:16 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 18:20:40-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — BetMGM, a sports betting and iGaming provider, stated Wednesday that some patron records were collected without permission. Names, contact information, dates of birth, hashed Social Security numbers, and information on BetMGM transactions were all affected.

When the firm learned of the vulnerability, it initiated an investigation and has been working with security specialists to identify the scope of the problem.

BetMGM thinks the incident happened in May 2022, and there is no proof that patron passwords or account cash were accessed at this time. BetMGM's online operations were unaffected. The business is collaborating with police and taking security precautions.

CEO of BetMGM Adam Greenblatt stated, "We are taking this matter very seriously and are working quickly to investigate it. The security of our platform and our patrons' data is a top priority for BetMGM. We regret any inconvenience this may cause."

According to a release, BetMGM is offering affected patrons credit monitoring and identity restoration services for two years at no cost. The company has also posted FAQs on its website and set up a toll-free hotline for patrons with questions. New Jersey residents can also contact the state's Division of Consumer Affairs for more information on protecting against identity theft and maintaining online privacy.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH