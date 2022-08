LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After battling aplastic anemia, cancer, and leukemia Bentley from Lion Habitat Ranch, Inc. in Las Vegas died.

Bentley was nearly 16 years old at the time of his passing. Prior to succumbing to his illnesses, Bentley was struggling to recover from diagnostic procedures and his handlers noticed an ongoing loss in appetite and lethargy according to the Lion Habitat Ranch, Inc.