Bella and Luna are the most popular pet names in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Have you ever wondered what the most popular names are for pets in Clark County?

Well the results are in.

The City of Las Vegas contracts with a vendor to keep track of pet licenses.

According to the city, the most popular name for registered dogs in Las Vegas last year was Bella.

For cats, it was Luna.

Those names have been in the top spot for the past three years.

Las Vegas native Kristi Matsko named her family's wheaten terrier Bella about a decade ago and said she's surprised the moniker is so popular here.

She added it's a great name for her fun-loving pooch.

"[Bella] loves kids. All the kids in the neighborhood know her," Matsko said. "She always wants to go see everybody. She's a good family dog.

On Frida, Catalina Rubio was taking advantage of the lovely spring weather to take her Scottish terrier, Seven, for a walk at Charlie Frias Park.

When naming her dog, Rubio said she wanted something original and something that fit Las Vegas.

"I'm sure the name Seven isn't a popular one for dogs," Rubio said. "Seven is a lucky number, so I thought it would be a good name."

In Las Vegas, dogs and cats are technically supposed to be registered with the city every year.

According to a city official, there were about 5,700 new dog licenses were issued in 2022. Nearly 12,300 licenses were renewed.

About 2,200 cat licenses were renewed last year in Las Vegas while just under 1,300 were granted for the first time.

Matsko said her family would be much different without its beloved dog.

"Bella is my fur-child," Matsko said. "She's just part of our family. Our family wouldn't be complete without her, and I think a lot of people feel that way about their dogs."