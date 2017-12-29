Behind the Scenes: A look at preparations for Fireworks by Grucci on New Year's Eve

It's one of the biggest and best fireworks show in the country on New Year's Eve.

Preparations for Fireworks by Grucci are underway along the Las Vegas Strip just days before the spectacular show is set to go off.

13 Action News got a behind the scenes look at the how the show is being put together to go off without a hitch.

"A lot of stress because you know there are a lot of eyeballs down there on the strip that are looking at us," said Scott Cooper with Fireworks by Grucci.

The fireworks will be blasting off from 7 different casinos on the strip starting at MGM to Stratosphere for a 8 minutes show filled with over 80,000 effects.

Each effect is wired to a electrical system, calculated to go off at a specific moment and if it doesn't there's no problem.

"If one goes down we quickly switch over to the next one, so every rooftop is firing in unison," Cooper said.

The show will be accompanied by a soundtrack, including, music by Bruce Springsteen, Little Richard and Eric Clapton.