Becerra visits Nevada, stumps for pandemic aid and Obamacare

Samuel Metz/AP
The U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra sits during a meeting at the Nevada Health Centers in Carson City, Nevada on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Becerra visited Nevada on Tuesday to talk up the Affordable Care Act and efforts underway to expand coverage and reduce the cost of healthcare. (AP Photo/Samuel Metz)
Posted at 8:39 PM, Mar 23, 2021
CARSON CITY (AP) — The U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra talked up the Affordable Care Act and efforts underway to expand coverage and reduce the cost of health care during a visit to Nevada.

The secretary is one of several surrogates that President Joe Biden dispatched to cities throughout the country on Tuesday to drum up support for the American Rescue Plan.

The federal relief package expands tax credits and subsidies to defray health care costs for people who are low income or on unemployment.

The former congressman and California attorney general says the Biden administration plans to continue pushing policies that lower costs and expand health care coverage.

