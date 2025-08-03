Be a dog's superhero at Pawtastic Friends' Foster Fair

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a bird, it's a plane — it's you, making a difference in a dog's life!

Crediting "Superman" as the reason behind the increase in dog adoptions nationwide, Pawtastic Friends is kicking off their Monthly Dog Foster Fair by encouraging everyday heroes to come foster, adopt, and meet local dogs.

"Superman stands for hope, compassion, and second chances — just like fostering," said Melissa Novelli, co-founder of Pawtastic Friends. "We're thrilled to see this movement grow."

This free event will take place Sunday, August 3 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Pawtastic Friends, located at 2200 East Pama Lane. Visit www.PawtasticFriends.com to learn more.