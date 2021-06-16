BBB warning consumers of timeshare assistance program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Timeshare owners are having a difficult time getting out of their vacation contracts and the Better Business Bureau is warning about a company that promises to help you.

An Ohio couple has owned a Las Vegas timeshare for 12 years.

Chuck McFarren says the maintenance costs have gone up to $1,000 a year and has tried to sell the unit with no luck.

Then, he found a newspaper ad for Omni Ellis, a timeshare exit company that promises to get you out of your contract.

McFarren says he paid the company $3,300 last summer but nothing happened.

And the BBB has Omni Ellis flagged.

So, before using any timeshare exit company, read all the fine print in the agreement, have a lawyer look at it as well, and do your own homework.