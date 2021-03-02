BBB sends out a warning about vaccine scams

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As more vaccines arrive, the Better Business Bureau is sending out a warning.

"Because the vaccine is so new and a lot of people are thinking about it and wanting it, some folks are even desperate to get it. We know activities related to scams are happening," said Bao Vang of the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB says watch out for texts or robocalls asking you to pay money upfront to get on a vaccine list.

And don't click on links in any texts or emails about opportunities to get the shot, because those are likely fake.

Another big concern is con artists demanding financial and personal information.

Your credit card info, bank account number or social security number are not required in order to get a vaccine appointment.