Batter up: New baseball complex to open at Desert Breeze Park for young athletes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Get your bats and gloves ready! A new baseball complex is planting its roots at Desert Breeze Park.

Commissioner Justin Jones and Clark County's Department of Parks and Recreations are breaking ground on Friday at 2:30 p.m. They said the new complex will feature four baseball diamonds and an 'all-inclusive' field built by Clark County.

This new baseball complex is more than just fields; it’s a place where young athletes can chase their dreams, families from across Clark County can connect, and our community can grow stronger.

“I’m thrilled to see this vision come to life and to create an inclusive space where everyone can experience the joy of the game we all love,” Jones said.

Once finished, the new complex will offer opportunities for teams to practice, compete and host local and national tournaments.

For more information about Clark County Parks and Recreation and their projects, you can visit this link here.