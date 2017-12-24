Bathroom fan catches fire, causes $25,000 in damage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A bathroom fan caught fire around 3:45 p.m. Saturday at a vacation rental property, causing $25,000 in damage.

The fire happened in the 700 block of Harper Circle, near Rainbow Boulevard and Alta Drive.

Firefighters say electrical problems with the bathroom fan caused the fire. They had it out in less than ten minutes, but it was still able to spread to the attic.

Most of the damage was confined to the attic. No one was home when the fire started, and no injuries were reported.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue officials say that electrical problems are the second leading cause of fires in Las Vegas.