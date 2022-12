LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bat Out Of Hell, the musical celebrating the music of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf, will be coming to a close at Paris Las Vegas on January 1.

Tickets purchased for performances after Jan. 1 will be refunded at the point of purchase.

However, fans of the show will be able to catch it on tour in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, before it opens in London's West End in February 2023. Don't miss your chance to see this electrifying show live.