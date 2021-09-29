Basketball great Shaq to host fundraising gala to benefit Las Vegas kids

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's first-ever fundraising gala is set to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena with big names like Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Imagine Dragons and Snoop Dogg all set to headline.

His foundation's mission is to create pathways for under-served youth and help them achieve their full potential,

"I just try to tell kids that listen I may be this big-time figure that you look at with all the materialistic things but I was once you," O'Neal said. " I let them know like hey I'm from the same place you're from. I know you only got couple pair of pants that you wear to school, I did that, a lot of us did that and this is how you can get out of this situation."

The event is taking place on Oct. 2 at MGM Grand Garden Area.