LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Barry Manilow is staying in Las Vegas for at least one more year.

‘Manilow: Las Vegas the hits come home!' through 2023.

The upcoming year will Mark Manilow's 14th year at "The Las Vegas Hotel Resort" and will set a new record for the number of concert performances in Las Vegas.

2023 will also mark his 50th anniversary as a recording artist. Pre-sales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. with general sales starting Friday at 10 a.m.