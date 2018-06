Barry Manilow has been hospitalized on the eve of his sold-out opening weeend at Westgate Las Vegas.



The singer, who turns 75 on Sunday, has a bronchial infection, according to a post on his Facebook page.







Hit songs by "Mandy", "Can't Smile Without You", and "Copacabana (At the Copa)".

Manilow was a headliner at the Las Vegas Hilton from 2005 to 2010. The Westgate used to be the Las Vegas Hilton.

Shows have been canceled for June 14, 15, 16 and 17. Full refunds for show tickets or ticket exchanges for future dates will be available.