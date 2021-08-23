Child unharmed in barricade situation on Twain Avenue, near Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police report a barricade situation has ended Monday afternoon in the east part of town.

Authorities say they were called to an apartment complex in the 4400 block of E. Twain Ave., near Boulder Highway, at about noon for a domestic disturbance.

Officers attempted to make contact with a person who then barricaded themselves with a small child inside a residence, according to police, before being taken into custody without further incident.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the child was unharmed and reopened Twain Avenue west of Boulder Highway at about 2:30 p.m. after the situation ended.

