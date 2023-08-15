Barbie Truck Tour coming to Las Vegas Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Barbie Truck is coming to Summerlin on Saturday, August 19.

As the 60th anniversary of Barbie comes on the heels of the now billion-dollar Barbie movie, the Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is coming to the Las Vegas Valley.

The truck will park at the Macy's Promenade on 1980 Festival Plaza. It will remain there with merchandise from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. with prices ranging from $12-$75.

Items available at the Downtown Summerlin pop up include:



Graphic T-Shirt

Hoodie

Denim Jacket

Baseball Cap

Throw Blanket

Tote

Embroidered patch set

Necklace

Keychain

Pouch set

Coasters

Glass Tumbler

Glass Mug

Accessories Cup

Thermal Bottle

There will also be photo opportunities. More information here.