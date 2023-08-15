Barbie Truck Tour coming to Las Vegas Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Barbie Truck is coming to Summerlin on Saturday, August 19.
As the 60th anniversary of Barbie comes on the heels of the now billion-dollar Barbie movie, the Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is coming to the Las Vegas Valley.
The truck will park at the Macy's Promenade on 1980 Festival Plaza. It will remain there with merchandise from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. with prices ranging from $12-$75.
Items available at the Downtown Summerlin pop up include:
- Graphic T-Shirt
- Hoodie
- Denim Jacket
- Baseball Cap
- Throw Blanket
- Tote
- Embroidered patch set
- Necklace
- Keychain
- Pouch set
- Coasters
- Glass Tumbler
- Glass Mug
- Accessories Cup
- Thermal Bottle
There will also be photo opportunities. More information here.