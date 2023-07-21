Watch Now
Barbie fans unite for private movie premiere party at Boabab Theater in Town Square

Barbie fans were greeted with an event full of pink decor, a catwalk to model Barbie-inspired outfits, and a table full of toy-themed refreshments, all topped off with a private screening! Paulina Bucka reports.
Posted at 8:13 AM, Jul 21, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Barbie fans were out in full force on Thursday night for the premiere of the long-awaited Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig.

The Boabab Theater in Town Square held a private movie premiere party on Thursday, July 20. Fans were greeted with a room full of pink decor, a catwalk to model Barbie-inspired outfits, and a table full of toy-themed refreshments.

The event, hosted by the event-planning group, the Party Jockeys, is open to the public and will culminate in a private screening of the movie at AMC Town Square.

"I love it, I'm so excited to be putting on this event," said Amy. "Thank goodness my team came together, as they do, and we really put together an astonishing event."

The party goes until 8 p.m., and the showing starts at 8:30 p.m.

