Barbara F. Schifalacqua first woman to serve in Henderson Justice Court, Clark County announces

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Barbara F. Schifalacqua is the first woman to serve in the history of the Henderson Justice Court, according to Clark County officials.

She is now serving following a unanimous appointment in November by the Clark County Commission. She succeeds Judge David S. Gibson Sr., Department III, who retired.

“I am honored and grateful to have this opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of Henderson,” Schifalacqua said.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin native received her undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities in 2003. She then attended Chicago-Kent of Law and worked for Illinois Legal Aid prior to graduation. She worked as a legal researcher for the Nevada Attorney General's Office before taking the bar exam.

Officials say she has lived in Henderson for the last 17 years. She passed the Nevada bar exam in 2007 and began her legal career as a deputy district attorney for the Clark County District Attorney's Office.

In 2012, she was promoted to chief deputy district attorney.

Through this, she worked on thousands of cases involving sexual assault, murder, gang-related cases, domestic violence, and sex trafficking.

In January, she was appointed by the Eighth Judicial District Court to the position of Domestic Violence Temporary Protective Order Hearing Master.

"In this position, she handled a heavy caseload involving both Temporary and Extended Domestic Violence Protection Orders arising from domestic violence in the county," officials said. "In that capacity, Schifalacqua conducted hearings, wrote judicial orders and managed courtroom staff."

Henderson Justice Court hears motor vehicle and traffic citations, small claims cases not exceeding $10,000, evictions, protective orders, misdemeanors and civil actions that do not exceed $15,000. In addition, Henderson Justice Court handles gross misdemeanor and felony cases from initial arrest through the preliminary hearing stage, including bail setting and probable cause determination. In 2022, the court heard nearly 14,000 cases.