Baker to Vegas relay race will honor mass shooting victims

The Baker to Vegas relay race this weekend will honor the victims and survivors of 1 October mass shooting.

The race is organized by the Los Angeles Police Department. It starts in Baker and ends in Las Vegas. It's one of the most prestigious law enforcement races in the world.

274 teams will compete in the relay. Many first responders, including 60 LAPD officers, were at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when Stephen Paddock opened fire.

The names and faces of the 58 people who were killed at the country music festival were printed on flags for the race. The flags will be displayed every 6.2 miles along the 120 mile race course.