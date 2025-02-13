Backstreet's Back at the Las Vegas Sphere this summer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — They were two worlds apart, but now they can reach your heart at the 'Into The Millennium' residency at the Sphere this summer.

The Backstreet Boys are taking over the Sphere starting in July as the first pop act with nine performances.

Fans can expect an experience as the Backstreet Boys bring their 'Millennium' album to life alongside a selection of their greatest hits.

For over 30 years, the Backstreet Boys have delivered pop music, making them one of pop’s most influential performers. With countless number ones, record-setting tours, numerous awards and worldwide sales in excess of 130 million, BSB has been recognized as the best-selling boy band in history.

Nine performances

Friday, July 11, 2025

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025

Friday, July 18, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Sunday, July 20, 2025

Friday, July 25, 2025

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Sunday, July 27, 2025

Pre-sale tickets

Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale here now until Monday, Feb. 17 at 10 p.m. For the first six shows, the Backstreet Boys Fan Club Presale will begin Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. and the Artist Presale will begin Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 9 a.m.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, Feb. 21 at 9 a.m. here.