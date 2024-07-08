SNHD offering vaccinations ahead of the new school year

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KTNV) — While the calendar may say July, it's not too early to start thinking about back to school.

The new school year begins August 12 and the Southern Nevada Health District is advising parents to make an appointment now for back to school vaccinations.

The Clark County School District requires a number of vaccinations for students enrolling in school.

For a complete list of CCSD vaccination requirements—as well as immunization clinic locations by appointment only—see the information and links below.

CCSD: Student Enrollment Process

All vaccinations are by appointment only.

Locations

Southern Nevada Health District — Main Facility



280 S. Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89107

Monday—Thursday | 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed noon to 1 p.m.)

Special Back-to-School Dates and Times

Friday, August 2 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, August 9 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, August 10 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



East Las Vegas Public Health Center

2950 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Tuesday—Friday | 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed noon to 1 p.m.)

Special Back-to-School Dates and Times

Monday, July 29 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, August 5 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, August 12 | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Henderson Public Health Center

220 E. Horizon Drive Suites A & C, Henderson, NV 89015

Monday—Thursday | 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed noon to 1 p.m.)

Mesquite Public Health Center

150 N. Yucca Street, Suite 5, Mesquite, NV 89027

Tuesday and Thursday | 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Closed noon to 1 p.m.)

Back-to-School vaccinations for ages 11-18 years old available at these locations:

Boulevard Mall (in El Mercado)



3528 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Thursday, August 1 — Saturday, August 3 | 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, August 8 and Saturday, August 10 | 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, August 15 — Saturday, August 17 | 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fremont Public Health Center

2830 E. Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89104

Thursday, August 1 — Saturday, August 3 | 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, August 8 and Saturday, August 10 | 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, August 15 — Saturday, August 17 | 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Back-to-School vaccinations on first come, first serve basis at this location:

CCSD Family Support Center



1720 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89104

Wednesday, July 3 | 8 a.m – noon and 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 10 | 8 a.m – noon and 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17 | 8 a.m – noon and 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24 | 8 a.m – noon and 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31 | 8 a.m – noon and 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the SNHD website by clicking the link here: Back to School Vaccine Clinics