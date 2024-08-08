See how new Vegas resident, Oscar De La Hoya, is helping kids get back to school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Oscar De La Hoya is no stranger to Las Vegas, having been in legendary fights at places like the Thomas & Mack Center and MGM Grand.

Now that De La Hoya is a new Las Vegas resident, he's leaving his mark on our community by helping local educators.

De La Hoya donated $20,000 to the Vegas Force Foundation to help CCSD Title 1 schools.

The money will be going towards supplies for teachers, and De La Hoya said he wants to make sure they are fully prepped for the year.

"It's incredible what they do....how they teach for the future," De La Hoya said. "The last thing they have to worry about is coming out of pocket and buying supplies for them. I thought to myself, this is a perfect charity. I want to do more now that I'm a full-time resident here."

Some local students in attendance said they were excited to meet a world-famous athlete who wants them to succeed.

"It's really heart-warming because I know that there's good people in the world," student Maya Lopez said. "It just makes me feel happy and warm Inside."

"I think it's really cool only because school supplies are so thin right now," student Jaedyn Solomon said.

De La Hoya is also donating tickets for the Virgil Ortiz versus Serhii Bohachuk fight this Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena.