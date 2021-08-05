How to save money on back-to-school supplies

It's back-to-school time and many parents will probably be shopping for school supplies this weekend.

We all know some of these items can cost a lot. We did some math and came up with some tips to save you money.

Money-saving expert Bethany Hollars from brickseek.com has the scoop on school necessities, starting with the basics.

Your best bet to save some money is to go to office supply stores like Staples and Office Depot.

If you are looking for lunch box staples, supermarkets have many things on sale right now. And for even bigger savings, make sure to use coupons.

If you need health essentials, look for disinfecting sprays and wipes. Stock up now for use later.