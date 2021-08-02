Clark County School District: Bus drivers ready for new school year amid pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District officials say they are currently short about 200 drivers.

CCSD has approximately 1,400 drivers with almost 1,600 routes, which accounts for that 200-driver vacancy.

Fewer drivers could mean a ratio of more students being assigned to each driver, but the CCSD Transportation Department says it's prepared to safely transport students amid the COVID pandemic and Clark County's surging cases.

Seating charts are being used by bus drivers - something that was in place before the pandemic – that helps trace back any incidents, contact tracing, and allows for drivers to better coordinate.

In the case that a student does feel ill on the bus, the district says there are some safety measures in place to reduce student-to-student transmission in an emergency.

And if you have not yet found your child's bus route, that information can be found by downloading the onboard school app. There you will plug in your child's student identification and date of birth.