CCSD PD is gearing up for more enforcement in school zones as students head back to school

CCSD Police are gearing up for the year when it comes to enforcement in school zones.

Many eager students will soon be walking and bicycling to school, while other students will be dropped off by their parents or maybe even the school bus.

The dangers that each child faces just by getting to school are top of mind for The CCSD Police Department.

"We always want kids to be able to walk and ride their bike to school. It's a healthy way to get to school. It eases up a little time for parents, and parents should be able to trust that their kids can get to and from school on foot or on bike safely.

Soon parents will be working to beat the clock to get their kids to school in time to make it to work, and not be a second late.

But, local law enforcement wants to remind those parents and other drivers that racing against time could cost you, and others.

We spoke with Sergeant Michael Campbell with the Clark County School District's Police Department, he says, "We're just asking for patience in the morning, maybe try to plan your route. You know what time your kids get to school."

Speeding anywhere in the valley can lead to a ticket of more than $200, but, if you speed in a school zone the fine could cost double.

He says CCSD PD will be on high alert at the start of the school year looking for speeding, illegal U-turns, and any traffic violation that could out a child or person in harms way.

"We're going to have officers at all our schools looking for those drivers that are driving too fast, that are doing the U-turns, the double parking, the stopping in the roadway, passing other vehicles. You're not allowed to do that in a school zone. So we're just gonna be out there in force trying to educate and hopefully not write too many tickets."

The reason why most people get tickets, according to CCSD PD, is simply due to being "in a rush".

"Generally, people are running behind, so we'll see the speeding, the U-turns, just doing things to try to cut the drop-off lines. We understand that people run behind, but maybe, just own that instead of putting other people at risk."