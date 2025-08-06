LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Back-to-school shopping is underway across the Las Vegas Valley, and for many families, that means navigating long classroom supply lists and rising costs.

I decided to see the costs for myself by doing my own supply shopping. Here's what I found out.

Back-to-school supply lists: what’s required, what’s not, and how to budget

During a recent visit to a local Walmart, I took an elementary supply list from the Clark County School District and shopped for every item on it. The total came out to just over $74, and that’s just for one child.

The list, which was shared with me by Meteorologist Justin Bruce, includes specific brand-name items such as Crayola crayons, Ticonderoga pencils, and Elmer’s glue. While many affordable store-brand alternatives exist, some parents say they feel pressured to buy what’s listed.

“Some of the items the kids never even use,” one local parent told me. “Flashcards, Post-its, index cards—I’m not getting those. That’s stuff the school should be providing.”

Another parent, La-Sharay Johnson, says the list felt overwhelming, especially since her son is just starting kindergarten.

“It’s his first year, so why does he need all that stuff?” Johnson said. “They should provide the school stuff, and I’ll provide the home stuff.”

According to the Clark County School District, they do. A note printed at the bottom of the supply list reads:

“The District provides necessary supplies for all students in order to meet their educational needs. However, we know that sometimes parents choose to buy school supplies for their child, and the following optional items would be appropriate for your child’s grade level.”

In other words, the list is not mandatory. District officials told Channel 13 that parents are welcome to purchase generic or store-brand versions of items, and schools will help support families who may not be able to afford everything.

One parent I spoke with says her child’s school does a good job making sure students are covered.

“It’s a long list, but they provide most of it,” she said. “They might ask for things like markers and crayons, or a tablet for home use, but for school? Nah.”

So if you're a parent feeling the pressure of a mile-long school supply list this season, district leaders want to reassure you: your child will have the supplies they need, whether you buy them or not.