LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As back-to-school shopping hits full stride, parents across the Las Vegas valley are stocking up on shoes, supplies, and everyday essentials, but many are also noticing fall and winter clothes already popping up on store racks.

Some items are even marked down, prompting the big question: Should you buy now, or wait for better deals later?

Shakeria Hawkins spoke to some local parents and retailers to find out.

Back-to-School shopping: Is now the right time to buy fall and winter clothes?

At Once Upon A Child, a children's thrift store in Henderson, owner Sara Skeen says they’ve just begun rolling out their cooler-weather items.

“We’re just starting to put out our long pants and long-sleeve shirts,” Skeen said.

But she cautions parents against holding off too long.

“We have that happen a lot of times. Parents come in and they see an item and they go, ‘Not yet,’ and they might come back the next day, and it’s gone.”

For parents shopping second-hand or hoping for specific items, waiting could mean missing out entirely.

Retail Experts Say: Don’t Expect Deep Discounts Just Yet

While shopping early may offer the widest selection, retail expert Stephanie Carls says now isn’t necessarily the best time for your wallet.

“Clothing is still going to be that front and center in the store, but unfortunately, it’s not going to be the best time to grab the deepest discount,” Carls explained.

She says retailers typically wait until mid-September to begin offering 20 to 30% off fall merchandise. If you're aiming for the biggest savings, she recommends waiting until late October or early November—though by then, many popular sizes could be long gone.

Parents Split on Shopping Strategy

We spoke with several local parents, and opinions were mixed.

“I stock up. When I see something I like, I have to get it. I just want to make sure my girls are warm and covered,” said one mom.

“I don’t even focus on that. I just focus on right now, and right now it’s still 100 degrees," another parent said.

Others take a more strategic approach.

“September, if they really need something, that’s when we’ll start looking, but you never buy during the top season if you’re a mom with kids.”