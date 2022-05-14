Watch
Back to normal? Cannes Film Festival prepares to party

This combination of photos shows the members of the Cannes Film Festival jury, top row from left, British actor and filmmaker Rebecca Hall, French actor and jury president Vincent Lindon, India star Deepika Padukone; second tow from left, Swedish actor Noomi Rapace; Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca; the Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi; bottom row from left, French director Ladj Ly; American filmmaker Jeff Nichols; and Norwegian director Joachim Trier. (AP Photo)
Posted at 1:58 PM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 16:58:44-04

After the 2020 Cannes Film Festival was canceled by the pandemic and the 2021 edition was scaled back — even kisses were forbade on the red carpet — the lavish French Riviera cinema soiree is set to return with a festival that promises to be something like normal.

Or at least Cannes’ very particular brand of normal, where for 12 days formal wear and film mingle in sun-dappled splendor, standing ovations stretch for minutes on end and director names like “Kore-eda” and “Denis” are spoken with hushed reverence.

This year's festival, which starts Tuesday, features the star power of Tom Cruise, a splashy new Elvis Presley biopic and a long-list of world-renown auteurs.

