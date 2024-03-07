Baby's Bounty hosting diaper drives, offering concert tickets for donations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Baby’s Bounty, the largest baby shower in Las Vegas, is around the corner. But before the celebration begins, Sunny 106.5 needs your support collecting diapers for mothers in the valley.

Sunny 106.5 is hosting five upcoming diaper drives in collaboration with Live Nation Las Vegas. Those who donate $100 or more in diapers can choose concert tickets from a selection of shows, including Maroon 5, Shania Twain, Santana, Jodeci, The B-52's, Ringo Starr, Foreigner, and more.

“One helpful tip we've been telling our listeners: Target has great incentives. Spend $100 on diapers and receive a $15 Target gift card. So really, you’re only donating $75 in diapers to score those concert tickets,” said Sunny 106.5 host Joanna Baumann.

In the first year, Sunny 106.5 collected 6,000 diapers for mothers. By the second year, they collected 85,000 diapers. Last year, over 1,600 mothers benefited from the drive.

Here are the details for the diaper drive events:

