Avoid the area: Las Vegas police involved in shooting near Rainbow and Vegas Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're working to get more information about a shooting involving Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers in the northwest valley on Friday.

According to preliminary details from police, officers were called to the 1700 block of North Rainbow Boulevard at 1:34 p.m. This is just east of U.S. 95, near Rainbow Boulevard and Vegas Drive.

WATCH NOW: Traffic camera shows the heavy police presence near Rainbow and Vegas Drive

"No officers have been reported injured at this time," a police spokesperson stated in an email to Channel 13.

This is a developing story, and no additional information was immediately released by police. Channel 13 crews are on the way to the scene.



