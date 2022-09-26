Henderson officer and suspect injured in gunfire exchange near St. Rose Pkwy., Eastern Ave.

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Police in Henderson asked the public to avoid the area of St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue after police were involved in a shooting.

Officers were called to the area at approximately 6:50 a.m. on a report of a suspicious person who was seen carrying a firearm, department officials said.

"Preliminarily, the suspect was not compliant with officers and subsequently fled from officers causing a foot pursuit," according to HPD.

Alyssa Bethencourt, KTNV A police officer and a suspect are hospitalized after an exchange of gunfire in Henderson on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Police say they were called to the area of St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue on a report of a suspicious person with a firearm.

Officials say the person discharged his firearm at officers, who returned fire. The suspect was hit by gunfire and transported to a local hospital for treatment. Henderson Police did not specify the severity of the injuries.

A police officer was injured, as well, and transported to an area hospital for treatment. HPD officials described the officer's condition as "stable."

The area where the shooting happened is near St. Rose Dominican Hospital and multiple large commercial shopping centers.

Traffic cameras in the area showed both directions of Eastern Avenue were closed from St. Rose Parkway to Ione Road.

As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, police said the scene was still active. Members of the public were asked to continue avoiding the area.

Police described their investigation as ongoing and said there were no further details to provide.

This is a developing story.