Aviators tickets, free car wash up for grabs at Saturday's HELP2O water drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas community helped donate more than 70,000 bottles of water to help those in need across the valley, and Help of Southern Nevada is offering another chance to give this weekend.

After the first stage of its HELP2O water drive, Help of Southern Nevada says it has passed out close to 20,000 water bottles to nearly 5,000 homeless encampments across the valley.

This weekend, the first 25 people who donate two or more cases of water can get a free pair of tickets to a Las Vegas Aviators game.

Terrible Herbst is also offering a complimentary Pony Express car wash to those who donate.

"It's easy — just drive through, drop off some cases of water, and you're saving a life," said Abby Quinn, chief community relations officer for Help of Southern Nevada.

The drive will last from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Help of Southern Nevada on 1600 E. Flamingo Road (between Maryland Parkway and Spencer Street).

The organization says all donations will directly support our homeless community members as they cope with extreme summer temperatures.

For some of those community members, this summer's heat has been deadly. So far this summer, Clark County has counted 123 deaths where heat was a factor. Many of those were people living on the streets with few options to escape record-breaking temperatures.

Joe Moeller shows how extreme heat impacts one of Las Vegas' most vulnerable populations:

If you're unable to make it to the donation drive, you can still donate. Help of Southern Nevada has an online form where you can contribute a case of water or even a full pallet.