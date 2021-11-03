Autonomous delivery company Nuro breaks ground on North Las Vegas facility

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Construction is officially underway on autonomous delivery company Nuro’s advanced assembly facility in North Las Vegas that, combined with its nearby testing facility, is expected to have a $2.2 billion economic impact over the next decade.

At the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, Mayor John Lee, Ward 2 Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown and the City Council welcomed Nuro to North Las Vegas.

The facility will be located on the northwest corner of Craig Road and Bruce Street in Ward 2.

“Cutting-edge companies, including Nuro, recognize the benefits and strategic value of operating in North Las Vegas, where we are leading the way in diversifying the economy of Southern Nevada and enabling businesses to develop and grow,” North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee said. “North Las Vegas continues to recruit and attract companies that will shape the future of our region and community for decades to come.”

Nuro expects to begin operations at its North Las Vegas facility in 2022.