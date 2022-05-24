Auto parts on waitlists due to supply chain shortage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The shortage of auto parts and supply chain issues are making drivers wait weeks even months for repairs.

Jim Robbins has been in the mechanic industry for 38 years, he says he's never seen a "shortage this bad."

Allied Service Center in Spring Valley is just one of many repair shops, waiting for car parts to come in amid a global auto part shortage.

Robbins said his biggest issue with the shortage right now is, "computers they are hard to get a get a hold of."

Robbins said if he is missing a part, he's up front with customers, letting them know, there's a national back order and repairs can take longer than expected and delays are now causing a dent in business.

AAA tells 13 Action News, the supply chain issue that has challenged the country since the pandemic, touches the auto industry too.