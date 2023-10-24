Autism Pride Center offers job training services for valley individuals with disabilities

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Individuals with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities now have a dedicated place to prepare for employment opportunities in the Valley.

The Autism Pride Center is a training facility that offers pre-vocational, supported employment, job exploration, and day habilitation services for individuals with Autism and other disabilities. This center accommodates over 100 adults at a time, where participants can acquire diverse skills, including technology, photography, beauty and fashion, retail, and music.

These valuable services are made possible through the support of the state's Dessert Regional Center and were established by the Autism Pride Center. The primary goal of this facility is to empower individuals with disabilities with the essential skills needed to thrive in the workforce.

“We’re focused on inclusivity. We want to integrate individuals with disabilities into the community of our people,” said APC CEO Louie Tandiono-Cellona. “We want them to feel normal and have that sense of normalcy and gain employment that will provide them with an adequate income to sustain their living.”

The store is at 1455 E Tropicana Ave Suite 800, Las Vegas, NV 89119. For more information on getting involved, visit https://autismpridecenter.com.