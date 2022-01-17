Authorities work to remove mountain lion from west Las Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have been called to a west Las Vegas Neighborhood Monday morning due to a mountain lion being spotted.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3600 block of Emerald Beach Court, near Twain Avenue and El Capitan Way, at about 9 a.m.

Mountain lion on the run in the west side near Spring Mountain and El Capitan. LVMPD asking neighbors in the area to stay inside as they search for the big cat. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/0qWaztzSVc — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKTNV) January 17, 2022

Authorities say a resident reported seeing a mountain lion in a backyard in the neighborhood.

Officers confirmed that the animal spotted was indeed a mountain lion and requested assistance from the Nevada Division of Wildlife and Clark County Animal Control.

The animal has been contained in a backyard with agencies trying to safely tranquilize the mountain lion, according to officials.

Police say the situation remains active and informed anyone nearby to stay inside until they clear the neighborhood.

Stay with 13 Action News for further updates