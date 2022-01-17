Watch
Authorities work to remove mountain lion from west Las Vegas neighborhood

Jeremy Chen/13 Action News
Posted at 12:15 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 15:15:43-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have been called to a west Las Vegas Neighborhood Monday morning due to a mountain lion being spotted.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3600 block of Emerald Beach Court, near Twain Avenue and El Capitan Way, at about 9 a.m.

Authorities say a resident reported seeing a mountain lion in a backyard in the neighborhood.

Officers confirmed that the animal spotted was indeed a mountain lion and requested assistance from the Nevada Division of Wildlife and Clark County Animal Control.

The animal has been contained in a backyard with agencies trying to safely tranquilize the mountain lion, according to officials.

Police say the situation remains active and informed anyone nearby to stay inside until they clear the neighborhood.

