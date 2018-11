LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Across the country, a few serious school bus crashes are under investigation and Las Vegas police are reminding the local community of the laws in place.

These recent crashes include one in Florida where 7 people were hit by a speeding driver while waiting for the bus on Thursday with 2 children suffering serious injuries.

Another one happened in Mississippi on Wednesday where police are investigating a crash that involved a 9-year-old boy hit and killed by a truck.

And back on Tuesday a 9-year-old girl and her 6-year-old twin brother were also hit and killed by a truck in Indiana.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared the laws surrounding school bus stops.

Once a school bus is stopped and the red light is flashing drivers must stop – always on the same side of the street.

If the road is not divided by a physical barrier traffic on both sides of the road must stop.

Also, if there’s a physical barrier dividing the road drivers traveling the opposite direction can pass safely.