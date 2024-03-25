Authorities searching for person of interest in shooting that injured a man and an infant

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are asking for help identifying a person of interest in connection to a Friday shooting.

The incident happened in the 2500 block of Bulloch Street around 6:30 p.m. and resulted in a 9-month-old and man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

The person is described by the North Las Vegas Police Department as a black man last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, gray sweatpants and white Crocs.

Detectives believe the shooting happened because of a possible package theft.

Watch the doorbell camera video of the possible package theft.

NLVPD asking for help identifying person of interest

Anyone who recognizes this person or has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppersonline or by phone at 702-385-5555.

