Authorities searching for missing North Las Vegas woman

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are asking for help finding a woman who went missing in North Las Vegas earlier this week.

Jaide Bey was last seen on Jan. 7 around 8 p.m. in the 5800 block of Feral Garden Street, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Bey is a Black woman standing 5' 8" tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with brown eyes and a blonde wig, police said.

She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie along with black and white pants.

Police said Bey is on the autism spectrum and has the mental acuity of a 12-year-old.

Anyone with information on Bey's whereabouts is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

