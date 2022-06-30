Authorities search for two people after a robbery on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers are searching for two people after a robbery at a store on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to police, two people entered a high-end store on the Las Vegas Strip where they were recognized as frequent shoplifters.

After being asked by an employee if they needed assistance, the male suspect pushed the employee, pulled out a firearm, racked it, and threatened the employee’s life.

The first suspect is described as a Black male adult, 20’s in age, approximately 5’9” tall, thin build, black do-rag, black t-shirt with yellow and white design on front and side, white pants, black shoes, black backpack, and black firearm while the other suspect is described as a Black female adult, 20’s in age, approximately 5’9” tall, heavy set, hair in a high, curly pony, black tube top, blue jeans, black slides, and pink backpack.

Those with information regarding the robbery are asked to contact LVMPD ‘s Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com