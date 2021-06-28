Authorities close highway near Creech Air Force Base for police activity

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities in Southern Nevada have a highway closed Monday afternoon near an air base located outside of Las Vegas.

Just after noon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that U.S. 95 was closed in both directions near Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs for police activity.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was also assisting in the investigation but no immediate word was given for the closure or police activity near the air base.

